Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Pioneer Good Governance Fellow Initiative with IIM Raipur

Chhattisgarh launches the 'Chief Minister Good Governance Fellow Scheme' with IIM Raipur, offering a master's in Public Policy and Governance to native students. The initiative aims to enhance governance by integrating classroom education and practical experience, aspiring to protect tribal culture and ensure transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:54 IST
Chhattisgarh Pioneer Good Governance Fellow Initiative with IIM Raipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a promising collaboration with IIM Raipur, unveiling the 'Chief Minister Good Governance Fellow Scheme'. This program will offer eligible Chhattisgarh students a master's degree in Public Policy and Governance, with selections through the CAT exam.

The initiative was revealed during a regional conference on good governance, highlighting efforts to combine education at IIM Raipur with practical governance experience. The state government will cover fees and offer stipends, nurturing youth for roles in governance and various sectors to cultivate efficiency and transparency.

Chief Minister Sai emphasized the importance of good governance, protecting tribal traditions, and leveraging the state's natural and cultural resources. Union Minister Jitendra Singh stressed transparency as a key governance mantra. The government envisions a Vision Document-2047 to outline India's future governance landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024