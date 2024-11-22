Chhattisgarh Pioneer Good Governance Fellow Initiative with IIM Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a promising collaboration with IIM Raipur, unveiling the 'Chief Minister Good Governance Fellow Scheme'. This program will offer eligible Chhattisgarh students a master's degree in Public Policy and Governance, with selections through the CAT exam.

The initiative was revealed during a regional conference on good governance, highlighting efforts to combine education at IIM Raipur with practical governance experience. The state government will cover fees and offer stipends, nurturing youth for roles in governance and various sectors to cultivate efficiency and transparency.

Chief Minister Sai emphasized the importance of good governance, protecting tribal traditions, and leveraging the state's natural and cultural resources. Union Minister Jitendra Singh stressed transparency as a key governance mantra. The government envisions a Vision Document-2047 to outline India's future governance landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)