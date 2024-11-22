Congress Demands JPC Probe into Adani Allegations

The Congress party in Arunachal Pradesh has pressed for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into allegations targeting the Adani group.

Mina Toko, vice-president of the state Congress, stated during a press briefing that the charges brought by the US Securities Exchange Commission are of grave concern.

She alleged that Indian agencies such as SEBI, CBI, and ED have inadequately addressed these claims, failing to investigate and allegedly being repurposed to further Adani's interests while undermining opposition figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)