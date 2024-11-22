Left Menu

Congress Demands JPC Probe into Adani Allegations

The Congress party in Arunachal Pradesh has called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into serious allegations against the Adani Group. Allegations include bribing Indian officials and misuse of agencies like SEBI, CBI, and ED for facilitating Adani's acquisitions while targeting opposition figures.

Updated: 22-11-2024 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party in Arunachal Pradesh has pressed for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into allegations targeting the Adani group.

Mina Toko, vice-president of the state Congress, stated during a press briefing that the charges brought by the US Securities Exchange Commission are of grave concern.

She alleged that Indian agencies such as SEBI, CBI, and ED have inadequately addressed these claims, failing to investigate and allegedly being repurposed to further Adani's interests while undermining opposition figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

