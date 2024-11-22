Justice Served in Infamous Assam Doctor Assault Case

In a landmark verdict, a Hojai district court in Assam sentenced 12 individuals to 10 years imprisonment for the brutal assault of a doctor and nurse on COVID duty. The incident, which occurred at Phultoli Model Hospital, involved relatives of a deceased patient lashing out at medical staff.

District and Sessions Judge Satya Nath Sarma delivered the judgment after reviewing statements from 46 witnesses. The charge sheet, filed at Lanka police station, led to the speedy trial, bringing justice within months of the attack.

The Special Public Prosecutor, Amarjyoti Saikia, reported that the accused were charged under numerous legal provisions, resulting in fines totaling Rs 1 lakh. Those failing to pay face an additional three months behind bars. Assam's Director-General of Police, GP Singh, praised the diligent efforts of the investigative and prosecutorial teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)