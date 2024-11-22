Greek Court Orders Imprisonment in Terror Case

A Greek court has ruled for the pre-trial imprisonment of a well-known anarchist on Friday, marking the fourth suspect facing terrorism charges after a bomb explosion in an Athens apartment resulted in one death and one injury last month, according to legal sources.

The explosive went off on October 31 while being manufactured, causing heavy damage to the residential building. The country's anti-terrorism unit has associated the incident with a resurgence of anti-establishment guerrilla activities. The four detainees, including a woman injured in the explosion, face charges ranging from the formation and participation in a terrorist organization to illegal possession of explosives, although all have denied the allegations.

Among the arrested is a 31-year-old self-proclaimed anarchist, apprehended on Monday following the discovery of a partial fingerprint on a plastic bag. His lawyer, Nikolas Aletras, maintains his innocence, stating he does not know the other defendants or have any involvement with the explosion. Approximately 400 individuals demonstrated in solidarity outside the court.

