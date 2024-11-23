Escalating Strikes: Israel Targets Beirut in Intense Offensive
A significant Israeli airstrike on central Beirut targeted Hezbollah, resulting in four deaths and 33 injuries. The assault marked the fourth such attack in a week aimed at Hezbollah-dominated areas. Efforts for a ceasefire are underway as a U.S. envoy engages in diplomatic discussions with Israel and Lebanon.
In a dramatic escalation, Israeli forces launched a powerful airstrike on central Beirut, security sources confirmed, intensifying their campaign against the Iran-backed Hezbollah. The strike resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left 33 injured, with considerable destruction reported in the Basta neighborhood.
The attack, conducted in the early hours of Saturday morning, targeted Hezbollah strongholds, marking the fourth such strike in a week. Footage from local media outlets showed scenes of devastation, with at least one building leveled and others bearing significant damage.
As tensions continue to rise, a U.S. mediator arrived to broker a ceasefire. Progress was reported following discussions in Beirut and subsequent meetings with Israeli officials, underscoring ongoing efforts to de-escalate the conflict, which saw its most recent ignition due to cross-border hostilities linked to the Gaza conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
