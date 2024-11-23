Tragic Family Incident: Four Killed in Nagaon Assault

In a harrowing incident in Assam's Nagaon district, four individuals, including three family members, were brutally killed by unidentified attackers, according to the police.

The assailants reportedly infiltrated the residence of a retired Jal Jeevan Mission employee in the Laokhowa Garajan area and launched an attack using sharp weapons on Friday night.

During the tragic event, two members of the family, a daughter with an upcoming wedding and her brother, were away shopping for the ceremony in Nagaon, leaving them unharmed. Authorities are still working to identify the fourth victim and the attackers involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)