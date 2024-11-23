Tragic Family Incident: Four Killed in Nagaon Assault
In Nagaon district of Assam, a tragic incident left four people dead, including three family members, after an attack by unknown assailants. The victims were attacked in their home with sharp weapons. The family was preparing for an upcoming wedding, with two members away during the attack.
In a harrowing incident in Assam's Nagaon district, four individuals, including three family members, were brutally killed by unidentified attackers, according to the police.
The assailants reportedly infiltrated the residence of a retired Jal Jeevan Mission employee in the Laokhowa Garajan area and launched an attack using sharp weapons on Friday night.
During the tragic event, two members of the family, a daughter with an upcoming wedding and her brother, were away shopping for the ceremony in Nagaon, leaving them unharmed. Authorities are still working to identify the fourth victim and the attackers involved.
