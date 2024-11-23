Left Menu

Tragic Family Incident: Four Killed in Nagaon Assault

In Nagaon district of Assam, a tragic incident left four people dead, including three family members, after an attack by unknown assailants. The victims were attacked in their home with sharp weapons. The family was preparing for an upcoming wedding, with two members away during the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:41 IST
Tragic Family Incident: Four Killed in Nagaon Assault
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident in Assam's Nagaon district, four individuals, including three family members, were brutally killed by unidentified attackers, according to the police.

The assailants reportedly infiltrated the residence of a retired Jal Jeevan Mission employee in the Laokhowa Garajan area and launched an attack using sharp weapons on Friday night.

During the tragic event, two members of the family, a daughter with an upcoming wedding and her brother, were away shopping for the ceremony in Nagaon, leaving them unharmed. Authorities are still working to identify the fourth victim and the attackers involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024