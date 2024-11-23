Left Menu

Lokayukta Leadership: New Dynamics in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh introduces an amendment to the Lokayukta selection process, allowing the appointment of its chairman without the Leader of Opposition as a committee member. This change follows the absence of a designated LoP, highlighting a shift in political dynamics after the 2024 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:25 IST
The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has pledged to maintain the essence of Lokayukta by selecting its chairman without the inclusion of the Leader of Opposition in the selection committee. This decision was articulated by State IT Minister Nara Lokesh during the introduction of the Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta Amendment Bill, 2024 in the Legislative Council.

The amendment proposes eliminating the necessity for a LoP, especially when there is no designated leader in the House. Lokesh noted that the selection committee typically includes the chief minister, the speaker of the legislative assembly, a minister nominated by the CM, the Leader of Opposition, and the chairman of the legislative council.

Emphasizing a shift in the state's political atmosphere post-2024 elections, Lokesh stated that the committee would now comprise four members, due to the current absence of a LoP. The bill was successfully passed, underscoring the political significance as YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not hold the LoP status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

