Authorities Intensify Manhunt in Jamui Assault Case

Police in Bihar's Jamui district are investigating a reported sexual assault of a 55-year-old woman. The incident, allegedly involving three perpetrators, occurred in the Malaipur area.

The prime accused is in police custody while a search is underway for the other suspects. The victim, who reported the assault to authorities, is currently receiving medical care at a government hospital.

Forensic teams are gathering evidence at the crime scene. The Sub-Divisional Police Officer confirmed that further insights would emerge following the medical examination of the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)