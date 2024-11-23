Authorities Intensify Manhunt in Jamui Assault Case
A 55-year-old woman alleged sexual assault by three individuals in Jamui, Bihar. Police detained the main suspect and initiated a search for the other two accused. Forensic experts are collecting evidence as the victim receives treatment. The investigation is ongoing, awaiting the medical report.
Police in Bihar's Jamui district are investigating a reported sexual assault of a 55-year-old woman. The incident, allegedly involving three perpetrators, occurred in the Malaipur area.
The prime accused is in police custody while a search is underway for the other suspects. The victim, who reported the assault to authorities, is currently receiving medical care at a government hospital.
Forensic teams are gathering evidence at the crime scene. The Sub-Divisional Police Officer confirmed that further insights would emerge following the medical examination of the victim.
