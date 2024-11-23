Left Menu

Authorities Intensify Manhunt in Jamui Assault Case

A 55-year-old woman alleged sexual assault by three individuals in Jamui, Bihar. Police detained the main suspect and initiated a search for the other two accused. Forensic experts are collecting evidence as the victim receives treatment. The investigation is ongoing, awaiting the medical report.

Updated: 23-11-2024 18:59 IST
Police in Bihar's Jamui district are investigating a reported sexual assault of a 55-year-old woman. The incident, allegedly involving three perpetrators, occurred in the Malaipur area.

The prime accused is in police custody while a search is underway for the other suspects. The victim, who reported the assault to authorities, is currently receiving medical care at a government hospital.

Forensic teams are gathering evidence at the crime scene. The Sub-Divisional Police Officer confirmed that further insights would emerge following the medical examination of the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

