Landlords Face Legal Action for Housing Undocumented Rohingya Refugees in Jammu

In a move aimed at bolstering public safety, the Jammu and Kashmir Police announced the registration of five legal cases against local landlords who have rented properties to undocumented Rohingya refugees.

Describing their action as a 'significant step,' the police aim to curb the influx of these refugees, whom they label a potential security threat.

The District Commissioner of Jammu has enforced an order mandating police verification for all tenants, reflecting increased concerns over anti-social activities. Investigations are ongoing, with cases filed against specific landlords in Jammu and Srinagar.

