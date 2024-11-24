Landlords Face Legal Action for Housing Undocumented Rohingya Refugees in Jammu
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered five cases against local landlords renting properties to undocumented Rohingya refugees, labeling them a security threat. The police describe this as a 'significant step' toward curbing illegal influxes. Mandatory police tenant verification has been ordered to mitigate potential risks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-11-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 19:02 IST
- Country:
- India
In a move aimed at bolstering public safety, the Jammu and Kashmir Police announced the registration of five legal cases against local landlords who have rented properties to undocumented Rohingya refugees.
Describing their action as a 'significant step,' the police aim to curb the influx of these refugees, whom they label a potential security threat.
The District Commissioner of Jammu has enforced an order mandating police verification for all tenants, reflecting increased concerns over anti-social activities. Investigations are ongoing, with cases filed against specific landlords in Jammu and Srinagar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Police
- landlords
- Rohingya
- refugees
- security
- threat
- verification
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Security Council Imposes Sanctions on Sudan's Paramilitary Generals
Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore
Heightened Security Measures for Bodo/Glimt vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv Match
Deadly Blast in Quetta: Rising Militancy Threatens Security
Sacred March: Security Tightened for Ayodhya's Chaudah Kosi Parikrama