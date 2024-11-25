Drone Attacks Escalate in Ukraine: Southern and Southeastern Regions Targeted

In a continued escalation of conflict, Russian forces launched strikes against energy infrastructure in the southern region of Mykolaiv and industrial facilities in southeastern Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials confirmed on Monday.

Despite the attacks, engineers restored power to most affected consumers, stated Mykolaiv governor Vitaliy Kim, who communicated the news via Telegram. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and air defence successfully intercepted two drones in the region.

Zaporizhzhia also faced significant aerial threats as "tens of drones" were reportedly launched at the area overnight, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. The assault injured one child and damaged multiple industrial sites and a residential building. Meanwhile, air defence forces managed to repel a similar drone attack targeting Ukraine's capital and surrounding areas, with no reported casualties or major damage. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that in the past week, Russia has launched around 460 drones and over 20 missiles at various targets throughout Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)