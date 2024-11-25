Drone Attacks Escalate in Ukraine: Southern and Southeastern Regions Targeted
Russian forces targeted Ukraine's Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, striking energy and industrial infrastructure. Most power was restored, and no casualties were reported in Mykolaiv. Zaporizhzhia suffered injuries to a child and damage. Ukrainian air defence repelled additional attacks. President Zelenskiy highlighted the use of hundreds of drones and missiles by Russia.
In a continued escalation of conflict, Russian forces launched strikes against energy infrastructure in the southern region of Mykolaiv and industrial facilities in southeastern Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials confirmed on Monday.
Despite the attacks, engineers restored power to most affected consumers, stated Mykolaiv governor Vitaliy Kim, who communicated the news via Telegram. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and air defence successfully intercepted two drones in the region.
Zaporizhzhia also faced significant aerial threats as "tens of drones" were reportedly launched at the area overnight, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. The assault injured one child and damaged multiple industrial sites and a residential building. Meanwhile, air defence forces managed to repel a similar drone attack targeting Ukraine's capital and surrounding areas, with no reported casualties or major damage. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that in the past week, Russia has launched around 460 drones and over 20 missiles at various targets throughout Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- drone
- attack
- Mykolaiv
- Zaporizhzhia
- energy
- infrastructure
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- missiles
ALSO READ
Northeast Natural Gas Grid Poised to Boost India's Energy Economy by 2026
Strengthened Ties: China and Indonesia Unite on Energy and Tourism
World Bank Report Urges Armenia to Prioritize Climate Action for Energy Security
Bracing for Impact: Russian Air Strikes Hit Mykolaiv
Sterlite Power Secures Major Contracts Boosting Green Energy Transmission