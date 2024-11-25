Left Menu

Contentious Waqf Bill Sparks Uproar Among AIMPLB

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board accuses the Centre of crafting the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, to seize Waqf properties nationwide. Spokesperson S Q R Ilyas criticizes the Joint Parliamentary Committee for partiality and decries the Uniform Civil Code as an affront to religious and cultural freedoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:20 IST
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has raised serious allegations against the Centre's proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, claiming it aims to "usurp" Waqf properties across India.

At a press conference following AIMPLB's 29th convention in Bengaluru, spokesperson S Q R Ilyas said the proposed 44 amendments are crafted to undermine the status of Waqf properties. He accused the JPC on Waqf of partisanship and ignoring stakeholders.

Ilyas also criticized the Uniform Civil Code as an attack on religious and cultural diversity, while commenting on disputes over religious sites, highlighting tensions and violence like those seen at Gyan Vapi Masjid in Varanasi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

