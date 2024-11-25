Contentious Waqf Bill Sparks Uproar Among AIMPLB
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board accuses the Centre of crafting the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, to seize Waqf properties nationwide. Spokesperson S Q R Ilyas criticizes the Joint Parliamentary Committee for partiality and decries the Uniform Civil Code as an affront to religious and cultural freedoms.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has raised serious allegations against the Centre's proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, claiming it aims to "usurp" Waqf properties across India.
At a press conference following AIMPLB's 29th convention in Bengaluru, spokesperson S Q R Ilyas said the proposed 44 amendments are crafted to undermine the status of Waqf properties. He accused the JPC on Waqf of partisanship and ignoring stakeholders.
Ilyas also criticized the Uniform Civil Code as an attack on religious and cultural diversity, while commenting on disputes over religious sites, highlighting tensions and violence like those seen at Gyan Vapi Masjid in Varanasi.
