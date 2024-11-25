Left Menu

Bus Driver Hits Car, Sparks Double Trouble with Misbehavior

A bus driver, allegedly drunk, was booked for misbehaving with a couple after hitting their car. In an unrelated arrest, three members of the Pardi gang were caught for robberies across several states. Both incidents highlight ongoing challenges faced by local authorities in maintaining law and order.

A bus driver has been booked for allegedly misbehaving with a couple after colliding with their car, police reported on Monday. The incident occurred on a Saturday night, where Abhishek Tiwari, the complainant, provided details to the officials.

According to Station House Officer Amit Bhadana, when Tiwari confronted the allegedly intoxicated driver, the situation escalated, involving the bus company's manager, who also behaved inappropriately towards the couple. A case has been filed against both the driver and the manager, and investigations are ongoing.

In a separate case, police in Noida arrested three Pardi gang members, wanted for robbery across multiple states. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Badan Singh revealed that these criminals, sought since 2022, targeted high-end residences to commit theft while exploiting the noise from air conditioners.

