British Mercenary Captured: A Tense Diplomatic Strain

Russian forces have reportedly captured a British man, James Scott Rhys Anderson, who was allegedly fighting alongside the Ukrainian army in Russia's Kursk region. The claim follows the release of a video showing a captive, a source cited by Russia's RIA news agency reported over the weekend.

In the video, shared on pro-war Russian Telegram channels, a young man with a beard, clad in military attire with his hands tied, introduces himself as Anderson and mentions his past service in the British Army. The UK's response has been swift, with officials working to provide support for both Anderson and his family.

While Britain's Foreign Minister David Lammy acknowledged being briefed on the situation, the authenticity of the video remains unconfirmed by independent sources. The event has further strained diplomatic interactions between the involved nations amid escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)