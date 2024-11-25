Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Truck Accidents in Jharkhand

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday, as a policeman lost his life and four others sustained injuries after being hit by a truck. The accident took place in Chouparan, approximately 70 km from Hazaribag town, while the officers were conducting patrol duties.

According to Hazaribag SP Arvind Kumar Singh, the truck unexpectedly rammed into the policemen from behind, leading to the fatality of Officer Ajay Dubey and injuring four of his colleagues. The truck driver has been apprehended, and an investigation is underway. The injured officers were transported to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital for treatment, while Ajay Dubey's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

In a separate tragic accident near the Sankhpur area, 38-year-old Leelavati Devi and her 9-year-old son, Aman Kumar, were killed when a truck collided head-on with their two-wheeler. The vehicle-related fatalities have prompted local police to focus on road safety measures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)