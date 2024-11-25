Trinamool Congress Leader Arrested in School Jobs Scam
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Trinamool Congress Leader Santu Ganguly, a close aide of former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, for alleged involvement in a school jobs scam. The arrest followed prolonged interrogation concerning irregularities in state-run primary school recruitment. Ganguly had been previously questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a Trinamool Congress leader implicated in a significant school jobs scam, an official reported.
Santu Ganguly, a political figure from Behala and close associate of ex-minister Partha Chatterjee, faced arrest following extensive questioning regarding recruitment anomalies in state primary schools.
CBI sources indicated evidence linking Ganguly to financial misconduct. Previous searches of his Behala home unveiled important banking documents. Ganguly, known for his ties to Partha Chatterjee, was non-cooperative during questioning, necessitating his detention for investigative purposes.
