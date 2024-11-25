Trinamool Congress Leader Arrested in School Jobs Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a Trinamool Congress leader implicated in a significant school jobs scam, an official reported.

Santu Ganguly, a political figure from Behala and close associate of ex-minister Partha Chatterjee, faced arrest following extensive questioning regarding recruitment anomalies in state primary schools.

CBI sources indicated evidence linking Ganguly to financial misconduct. Previous searches of his Behala home unveiled important banking documents. Ganguly, known for his ties to Partha Chatterjee, was non-cooperative during questioning, necessitating his detention for investigative purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)