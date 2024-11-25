Left Menu

Cross-Border Mystery: Woman's Journey to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

A 28-year-old woman named Fatima Bi is reported to have crossed the LoC into Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir from Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred on Sunday evening, prompting authorities to launch an investigation. Officials are working to uncover the circumstances surrounding this cross-border exfiltration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old woman named Fatima Bi reportedly crossed into Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir from the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials on Monday. This illegal crossing over the Line of Control (LoC) has raised questions and sparked concerns among the local authorities.

Originating from a forward village in the Kirni sector, Fatima Bi made her move on Sunday evening. Residents and local sources have pointed out the unusual nature of her departure, though little is known about her motives or the circumstances leading to this decision.

In response to the development, police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. Authorities are keen to understand the broader implications of this event and are currently piecing together the facts to provide clarity on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

