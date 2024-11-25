G7 Diplomats Seek Unified Stance on Netanyahu ICC Arrest Warrant

The Group of Seven has been called to align its members' stance on the recent arrest warrant for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, issued by the International Criminal Court. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani emphasized the need for unity during a meeting of G7 foreign ministers.

Despite opposition from the United States, President Joe Biden labeled the warrant as 'outrageous.' The differing views within the coalition government led Tajani to push for a unanimous G7 voice on the ICC decision. Discussions focus on including this matter in the meeting's final communiqué.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted discussions with Gulf States aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Lebanon. Optimism surrounds negotiations between Israel and Hezbollah, suggesting potential progress in resolving longstanding regional conflicts. Additional diplomatic efforts continue with representatives from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, and Qatar attending the G7 meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)