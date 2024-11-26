Turkey Seeks U.S. Sanctions Waiver for Russian Gas
Turkey is negotiating with the U.S. for a sanctions waiver to continue paying for Russian natural gas imports. The energy minister highlighted the necessity of an exemption for economic stability. Without this waiver, Turkey cannot pay Gazprombank, the key supplier, jeopardizing its energy supply.
Turkey is seeking a crucial sanctions waiver from the United States to maintain its natural gas imports from Russia, according to Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.
Speaking in Ankara, Bayraktar emphasized that without this waiver, economic repercussions could disrupt Turkey's energy supply, as payments to Gazprombank could be impacted.
Turkey relies heavily on Russian gas, with over 50% of its imports coming from Russia, making this exemption vital as the U.S. tightens sanctions against Russia amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
