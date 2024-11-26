Constitutional Debate Sought Amid National Milestones
Opposition leaders in India have called for a two-day debate on the Constitution in both Houses of Parliament. They emphasize the importance of discussing both the positive aspects and the recent challenges facing the Constitution. This call comes during the 75th anniversary celebrations of its adoption.
Opposition leaders in India demanded a thorough debate on the Constitution this Tuesday, highlighting the need in light of recent national developments. The call echoes from both Houses of Parliament.
Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader Rahul Gandhi urged for a two-day discussion, emphasizing the need to address both the strengths and weaknesses of the Constitution in today's context. The call coincides with the 75th anniversary celebrations of its adoption.
Concerns regarding the implementation of the Preamble and rising disharmony were expressed alongside critiques of current governance, pressing for the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas, Sabka Prayaas' to transition into actionable practice.
