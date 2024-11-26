NIA's Rigorous Investigation into Manipur Violence Unveiled
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing three major cases related to recent violence in Manipur. The investigations, prompted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, aim to unravel the conspiracy behind the attacks. The cases involve multiple fatalities and include charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has embarked on thorough investigations into three significant cases involving recent violence in Manipur, as per an official statement released on Tuesday.
The NIA conducted site visits on November 21 and 22, marking the commencement of their probe. The transfer of case documents from Manipur police to the NIA is currently ongoing, according to the statement.
Acting quickly under instructions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to expedite justice, the NIA has re-registered three cases on November 13, after being entrusted with the investigations due to growing violence and the serious nature of the offenses in the conflict-ridden state.
