Siddaramaiah Defends His Tenure Amidst Constitutional Debate

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed criticisms over his second tenure, attributing his success to the Indian Constitution on Constitution Day.

Siddaramaiah highlighted potential threats from opponents advocating a return to divisive practices like 'Manusmriti' which perpetuate inequality, urging vigilance against such efforts.

He directly criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging its opposition to constitutional principles and recounting its past resistance during initial implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)