Siddaramaiah Defends His Tenure Amidst Constitutional Debate

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attributed his second tenure to the Indian Constitution and criticized opponents, alleging some experience discontent over his leadership. Speaking on Indian Constitution Day, he highlighted its significance and warned against efforts to revert to outdated discriminatory practices like 'Manusmriti'. He also criticized RSS for opposing the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:36 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed criticisms over his second tenure, attributing his success to the Indian Constitution on Constitution Day.

Siddaramaiah highlighted potential threats from opponents advocating a return to divisive practices like 'Manusmriti' which perpetuate inequality, urging vigilance against such efforts.

He directly criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging its opposition to constitutional principles and recounting its past resistance during initial implementation.

