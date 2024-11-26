Juveniles Apprehended After Grisly Murder in Delhi
Two juveniles, aged 14 and 15, have been detained for allegedly murdering a 37-year-old man in Delhi. The incident occurred after a dispute when the man objected to the boys urinating nearby. The police identified the suspects using CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.
In a shocking incident from Southeast Delhi's Okhla area, two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly murdering a 37-year-old man, Surender, by brutally crushing his face, police officials reported on Tuesday.
The altercation began when Surender confronted the 14 and 15-year-old boys for urinating near his spot. This dispute escalated, leading to a violent confrontation late Saturday night.
Authorities were alerted on Sunday morning through a PCR call about an abandoned body near the railway tracks. A thorough investigation involving multiple police teams, CCTV footage, and witness testimonies led to the juveniles' capture.
