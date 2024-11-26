Left Menu

Juveniles Apprehended After Grisly Murder in Delhi

Two juveniles, aged 14 and 15, have been detained for allegedly murdering a 37-year-old man in Delhi. The incident occurred after a dispute when the man objected to the boys urinating nearby. The police identified the suspects using CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:58 IST
Juveniles Apprehended After Grisly Murder in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident from Southeast Delhi's Okhla area, two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly murdering a 37-year-old man, Surender, by brutally crushing his face, police officials reported on Tuesday.

The altercation began when Surender confronted the 14 and 15-year-old boys for urinating near his spot. This dispute escalated, leading to a violent confrontation late Saturday night.

Authorities were alerted on Sunday morning through a PCR call about an abandoned body near the railway tracks. A thorough investigation involving multiple police teams, CCTV footage, and witness testimonies led to the juveniles' capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024