Juveniles Apprehended After Grisly Murder in Delhi

In a shocking incident from Southeast Delhi's Okhla area, two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly murdering a 37-year-old man, Surender, by brutally crushing his face, police officials reported on Tuesday.

The altercation began when Surender confronted the 14 and 15-year-old boys for urinating near his spot. This dispute escalated, leading to a violent confrontation late Saturday night.

Authorities were alerted on Sunday morning through a PCR call about an abandoned body near the railway tracks. A thorough investigation involving multiple police teams, CCTV footage, and witness testimonies led to the juveniles' capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)