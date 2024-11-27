Left Menu

International Manhunt: Arrests Made in UAE Rabbi Murder Case

The UAE foreign ministry announced arrests of three Uzbek men for the murder of Zvi Kogan, an Israeli rabbi in the UAE. Turkish authorities assisted in capturing the suspects. The motive is unclear, but Israeli officials label the murder antisemitic. Investigations involve cooperation from several national agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 00:11 IST
The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry announced the arrest of suspects in the murder case of Zvi Kogan, an Israeli rabbi. On Tuesday, the ministry, through the state news agency, expressed gratitude to Turkish authorities for aiding in apprehending the culprits.

Authorities in the UAE have identified that three Uzbek men were detained in connection to the death of 28-year-old Kogan, who resided in the UAE and held Moldovan nationality. The details surrounding his demise remain undisclosed, and motivations for the act have not been confirmed.

Israeli representatives assert that Kogan's murder was antisemitic, given his outreach work within the local Jewish community. His disappearance on Thursday preceded the discovery of his body on Sunday. As the investigation unfolds, Uzbek officials confirm collaboration with Emirati and Israeli counterparts, and images of the restrained suspects have been released by the UAE interior ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

