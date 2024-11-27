International Manhunt: Arrests Made in UAE Rabbi Murder Case

The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry announced the arrest of suspects in the murder case of Zvi Kogan, an Israeli rabbi. On Tuesday, the ministry, through the state news agency, expressed gratitude to Turkish authorities for aiding in apprehending the culprits.

Authorities in the UAE have identified that three Uzbek men were detained in connection to the death of 28-year-old Kogan, who resided in the UAE and held Moldovan nationality. The details surrounding his demise remain undisclosed, and motivations for the act have not been confirmed.

Israeli representatives assert that Kogan's murder was antisemitic, given his outreach work within the local Jewish community. His disappearance on Thursday preceded the discovery of his body on Sunday. As the investigation unfolds, Uzbek officials confirm collaboration with Emirati and Israeli counterparts, and images of the restrained suspects have been released by the UAE interior ministry.

