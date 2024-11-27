Ceasefire on the Horizon: Netanyahu Poised for Peace Amid Escalating Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared his readiness to implement a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, pledging a strong response to any violations by Hezbollah. The move follows the approval of the plan by a restricted Israeli security cabinet.

The ceasefire is poised to halt a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives since the Gaza war's escalation. The accord's approval is expected to lead to a joint ceasefire declaration by President Joe Biden and President Emmanuel Macron, facilitated by high-level diplomatic negotiations involving senior Lebanese officials.

The agreement necessitates the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon, allowing the Lebanese army to deploy in the region. However, ongoing airstrikes in Beirut and retaliatory actions by Hezbollah continue to fuel tensions. Regardless, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib confirmed readiness to deploy troops while emphasizing the role of international cooperation in rebuilding the war-torn infrastructure.

