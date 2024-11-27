Left Menu

Australia Takes Bold Step: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia's House of Representatives passed a landmark bill banning social media access for children under 16 years. Supported by major parties, the bill imposes fines up to 50 million Australian dollars for non-compliance. Platforms like TikTok and Facebook have a year to implement the restrictions if it becomes law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-11-2024 06:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 06:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a groundbreaking move, Australia's House of Representatives has passed a bill that seeks to ban children under 16 years of age from accessing social media platforms. This bold step is awaiting final approval by the Senate, potentially setting a global precedent.

The legislation received broad support from major parties and aims to hold platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram accountable. These platforms could face fines as high as 50 million Australian dollars if they fail to enforce the age restrictions effectively.

With a decisive vote of 102 in favor and 13 against, the bill mandates that social media companies have one year to prepare for full compliance. This time frame provides a window for these tech giants to adapt their systems before the stringent penalties come into effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

