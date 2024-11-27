Weinstein's Legal Battle: Health Crisis at Rikers
Harvey Weinstein's lawyers have filed a legal claim against New York City, alleging he faces inadequate medical care at Rikers Island jail. The claim cites issues like unhygienic conditions affecting his chronic illnesses, leading to a demand for USD 5 million in damages ahead of his 2025 retrial.
Harvey Weinstein, the former film mogul, is embroiled in a legal tussle with New York City, accusing officials of providing inadequate medical care during his incarceration at Rikers Island jail.
The notice of claim, filed as a precursor to a lawsuit, highlights allegations of negligence in addressing Weinstein's severe medical conditions, including chronic myeloid leukemia and diabetes. His attorney, Imran H Ansari, likens the conditions to a 'gulag,' citing unwashed clothes and insufficient hygiene standards.
The claim seeks $5 million in damages, marking a critical juncture in Weinstein's ongoing legal challenges following the overturning of his 2020 rape conviction. As Rikers Island faces a closure deadline in 2027, the scrutiny on its conditions intensifies amidst calls for reform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
