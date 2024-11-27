Court Rejects PIL for 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'
The Delhi High Court declined to entertain a public interest litigation requesting the creation of a 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'. Chief Justice Manmohan stated that such matters fall under policy domains, advising the petitioner to approach the government instead. The petitioner's counsel argued the necessity for the board amidst alleged religious attacks.
The Delhi High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation seeking the establishment of a 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'.
With Chief Justice Manmohan at the helm, the court noted that the issue fell within the purview of policy-making and advised the petitioner to take the matter up with the government.
The petition was filed by the Sanatan Hindu Sewa Sangh Trust, which claimed that a board was crucial to safeguard 'sanatan dharm' followers under alleged religious attacks. The petitioner had yet to receive a response from the authorities.
