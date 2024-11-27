Left Menu

Court Rejects PIL for 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'

The Delhi High Court declined to entertain a public interest litigation requesting the creation of a 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'. Chief Justice Manmohan stated that such matters fall under policy domains, advising the petitioner to approach the government instead. The petitioner's counsel argued the necessity for the board amidst alleged religious attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:54 IST
Court Rejects PIL for 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation seeking the establishment of a 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'.

With Chief Justice Manmohan at the helm, the court noted that the issue fell within the purview of policy-making and advised the petitioner to take the matter up with the government.

The petition was filed by the Sanatan Hindu Sewa Sangh Trust, which claimed that a board was crucial to safeguard 'sanatan dharm' followers under alleged religious attacks. The petitioner had yet to receive a response from the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024