Court Rejects PIL for 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation seeking the establishment of a 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'.

With Chief Justice Manmohan at the helm, the court noted that the issue fell within the purview of policy-making and advised the petitioner to take the matter up with the government.

The petition was filed by the Sanatan Hindu Sewa Sangh Trust, which claimed that a board was crucial to safeguard 'sanatan dharm' followers under alleged religious attacks. The petitioner had yet to receive a response from the authorities.

