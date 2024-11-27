Left Menu

Justice Served: 12-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

A Delhi court has sentenced a 27-year-old man to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in 2016. The court also ordered a compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh for the survivor. The convict was found guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A Delhi court handed a 12-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a 27-year-old man for repeatedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in 2016. The serious nature of this crime led to his conviction under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Section 6, which deals with aggravated penetrative sexual assault. Special Public Prosecutor Chander Jeet Yadav emphasized that the severity of the crime warranted no leniency.

On November 6, the judgment included a fine of Rs 2,000 and a compensation directing Rs 10.5 lakh to be paid to the minor survivor due to the emotional trauma suffered. During the sentencing, Additional Sessions Judge Rohit Gulia highlighted the repeated nature of the assault and the survivor's age as aggravating factors, underlining the crime's heinous nature.

The court's decision was informed by evidence showing the convicted neighbor lured the child into his home multiple times, using his cellphone as bait before committing the assaults. This case reinforces the legal standpoint that penetrative sexual assault becomes aggravated when inflicted upon a child either repeatedly or before the age of 12.

