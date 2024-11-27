Counter-Terrorism Crackdown: Six Arrests in London Tied to PKK

British counter-terrorism officers made significant strides in their investigations by arresting six individuals in London, suspected of links to the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). Police took four men and two women into custody under the Terrorism Act of 2000.

The PKK seeks an independent Kurdish state in southeast Turkey and is considered a terrorist group by the UK. Acting Commander Helen Flanagan stated these targeted arrests were the result of extensive investigations linked to the PKK's activities.

Authorities searched the Kurdish Community Center in north London's Haringey and seven other locations. Despite the arrests, police assured the public there is no immediate threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)