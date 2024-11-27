Encroachment Crisis: 58,929 Waqf Properties Affected
The government disclosed that 58,929 waqf properties are encroached, including 869 in Karnataka. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju mentioned complaints about waqf properties were sent to state boards for action. Legal provisions are in place to counter unauthorized occupation, and lease rules empower state boards for management.
The central government reported on Wednesday that 58,929 waqf properties across the nation are facing encroachment issues.
Among them, 869 properties are located in Karnataka, as revealed in a written response to BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
The Ministry and the Central Waqf Council have forwarded complaints to state waqf boards for appropriate action against unauthorized occupation, citing legal measures available under the Waqf Act.
