Russia Warns U.S. Amid 'Spiral of Escalation' Over Ukraine
Russia has warned the United States to halt escalating tensions over Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of communication to prevent 'dangerous mistakes.' Moscow has launched a new hypersonic missile as a deterrent, cautioning against U.S. military aid to Ukraine, amidst an already tense geopolitical climate.
Russia issued a stark warning to the United States on Wednesday, urging a halt to what it described as a 'spiral of escalation' regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Despite the heightened tensions, the Kremlin committed to keeping communication channels open with Washington to avoid 'dangerous mistakes' during missile test launches.
The comments from Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov followed Russia's recent launch of the Oreshnik, a new intermediate-range hypersonic missile, as a message to the West. Ryabkov cautioned against further Western military support to Kyiv, describing such actions as perilous.
This development comes as Russia responds to Ukraine's use of U.S.-supplied missiles, intensifying an already precarious situation. The Kremlin highlighted its commitment to stability by informing the U.S. about the missile launch, aiming to reduce risks of miscalculation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
