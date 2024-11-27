Tehran's Cautious Approach Amid Regional Tensions

Tehran has asserted its right to respond to airstrikes on its territory, according to Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. However, the nation is simultaneously engaging with positive developments, such as the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

Speaking in Lisbon, Araghchi expressed optimism about Tuesday's agreement, suggesting it could pave the way for a sustained peace in Lebanon.

The airstrikes by Israel on October 26 were a response to Iran's missile attacks earlier that month. This tit-for-tat conflict with Israel continues to simmer, even as diplomatic efforts strive for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)