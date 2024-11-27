Tehran's Cautious Approach Amid Regional Tensions
Iran retains the right to respond to recent airstrikes but is also focused on regional developments like Lebanon's ceasefire agreement. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi welcomed this agreement and expressed hopes for a lasting resolution. The strikes were part of the ongoing conflict with Israel.
Tehran has asserted its right to respond to airstrikes on its territory, according to Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. However, the nation is simultaneously engaging with positive developments, such as the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.
Speaking in Lisbon, Araghchi expressed optimism about Tuesday's agreement, suggesting it could pave the way for a sustained peace in Lebanon.
The airstrikes by Israel on October 26 were a response to Iran's missile attacks earlier that month. This tit-for-tat conflict with Israel continues to simmer, even as diplomatic efforts strive for peace.
