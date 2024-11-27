Left Menu

New Leadership at Haryana Human Rights Commission

Justice (retired) Lalit Batra has been appointed as the chairperson of the Haryana Human Rights Commission. Alongside him, Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia have assumed roles as newly appointed members. This leadership change follows an official announcement by the Haryana government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Justice (retired) Lalit Batra, a stalwart of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has taken the helm as the new chairperson of the Haryana Human Rights Commission. This appointment marks a key moment in the Commission's future direction.

The state panel proudly welcomed its two new members, Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, who also stepped into their roles this week. Both members bring valuable experience to the table; Jain is a retired district and sessions judge, while Bhatia is a seasoned advocate.

This reshuffle in the Commission's leadership was confirmed by a recent statement from the Haryana government. Notably, Deep Bhatia had previously offered his expertise as both a member and acting chairperson of the Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

