Left Menu

Bihar Whips Elevated to 'Minister of State'

The Bihar government has granted state minister status to the whips of its legislative Houses. Minister Sharwan Kumar presented the gazette notification. Two key bills passed amidst opposition walkouts over the Waqf Amendment Bill controversy. Minister Jayant Raj clarified intentions of amendments to property laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:12 IST
Bihar Whips Elevated to 'Minister of State'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government has elevated the status of the whips in both Houses to that of 'Minister of State'. The official notification was tabled by Rural Development Minister Sharwan Kumar in the Assembly.

Key legislation such as the Bihar Government Premises and Bihar Sports University Amendment Bills were passed amidst opposition uproar. The opposition demanded the withdrawal of the Waqf Amendment Bill, leading to a walkout and session disruption.

Minister Jayant Raj introduced the Bihar Government Premises amendment, explaining its role in rent revision and eviction process clarity. He promised that new provisions would soon be publicized for better understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024