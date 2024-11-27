Bihar Whips Elevated to 'Minister of State'

The Bihar government has elevated the status of the whips in both Houses to that of 'Minister of State'. The official notification was tabled by Rural Development Minister Sharwan Kumar in the Assembly.

Key legislation such as the Bihar Government Premises and Bihar Sports University Amendment Bills were passed amidst opposition uproar. The opposition demanded the withdrawal of the Waqf Amendment Bill, leading to a walkout and session disruption.

Minister Jayant Raj introduced the Bihar Government Premises amendment, explaining its role in rent revision and eviction process clarity. He promised that new provisions would soon be publicized for better understanding.

