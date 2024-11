Ukraine and South Korea: Strengthening Security Ties

During a trip to Seoul, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov engaged in pivotal talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The discussions centered on bolstering security and stability between the two nations amidst regional security threats.

Umerov emphasized the necessity of increased cooperation, especially against the backdrop of North Korea's military involvement in assisting Russia. He expressed optimism that such collaboration could significantly enhance security for both countries.

Additionally, Umerov's discussions with South Korean officials explored possible military support for Ukraine, contingent on developments involving Russia and North Korea. The presence of North Korean troops in Russian forces remains a critical concern for regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)