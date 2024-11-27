Left Menu

Hybrid Warfare Threatens NATO's Unity

Germany's foreign intelligence chief warns that Russia's use of hybrid tactics against the West could lead NATO to invoke its Article 5 mutual defense clause. Bruno Kahl highlighted the growing risk of direct military confrontation due to Russia's increasing military activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has raised alarms over Russia's strategic deployment of hybrid measures against Western nations, warning of the potential for escalated conflict. The head of Germany's foreign intelligence service, Bruno Kahl, emphasized the severity of the situation at a recent DGAP think tank event in Berlin.

Kahl pointed out that the increasing militarization by Russia could force NATO to consider invoking Article 5, which ensures mutual defense response among member nations. He indicated that this could potentially pave the way for a direct military confrontation with the Kremlin.

The statements underline the fragile state of international security and the potential for major geopolitical shifts as tensions between Russia and NATO continue to mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

