Hybrid Warfare Threatens NATO's Unity

Germany has raised alarms over Russia's strategic deployment of hybrid measures against Western nations, warning of the potential for escalated conflict. The head of Germany's foreign intelligence service, Bruno Kahl, emphasized the severity of the situation at a recent DGAP think tank event in Berlin.

Kahl pointed out that the increasing militarization by Russia could force NATO to consider invoking Article 5, which ensures mutual defense response among member nations. He indicated that this could potentially pave the way for a direct military confrontation with the Kremlin.

The statements underline the fragile state of international security and the potential for major geopolitical shifts as tensions between Russia and NATO continue to mount.

