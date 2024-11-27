Tragic Aftermath: Inside the Jiribam Killings
Autopsy reports reveal harrowing details of the Jiribam killings, where brutal injuries, multiple bullet wounds, and severe trauma were inflicted on victims, including women and children. The reports also include the deaths of two elderly men. Ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups has claimed over 250 lives.
Newly released autopsy reports expose the gruesome details of the Jiribam killings, marking another chapter in the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. The victims, including women and children, faced brutal injuries, bullet wounds, and severe trauma, officials stated on Wednesday.
The tragedy unfolded on November 17, when three women and three children from Borobekra, Jiribam district, were abducted and killed by suspected Kuki militants following a clash with security forces. Their bodies were later discovered in Jiri river and Barak river in Assam's Cachar.
As ethnic tensions flare between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, claiming over 250 lives, the autopsy reports detail unspeakable brutality, spotlighting the need for urgent peace and reconciliation efforts.
