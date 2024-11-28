Heroic Pursuit: Officers Injured in Atlanta Suburb Shooting

Two police officers sustained injuries in a shooting incident Wednesday morning in a DeKalb County neighborhood, near Atlanta. Authorities have confirmed that both officers are expected to make a full recovery.

The officers were responding to a 911 call in a subdivision just east of Atlanta when the incident occurred shortly after 11 am, according to DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. One officer was hit in the upper leg, while the other suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. Both were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for observation.

Amidst the operation, one officer demonstrated remarkable bravery, continuing the pursuit and apprehending the suspect even after being shot. The 20-year-old suspect is currently being interviewed by investigators, but no charges have been announced. "We are grateful and blessed today that our officers will be able to spend Thanksgiving with their families," noted Chief Ramos.

(With inputs from agencies.)