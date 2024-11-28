Left Menu

Heroic Pursuit: Officers Injured in Atlanta Suburb Shooting

Two police officers in a DeKalb County neighborhood near Atlanta were shot while responding to a 911 call and are expected to recover. Despite injuries, one officer apprehended the suspect, who is in custody. Both officers are grateful to be able to spend Thanksgiving with their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Decatur | Updated: 28-11-2024 01:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 01:03 IST
Heroic Pursuit: Officers Injured in Atlanta Suburb Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Two police officers sustained injuries in a shooting incident Wednesday morning in a DeKalb County neighborhood, near Atlanta. Authorities have confirmed that both officers are expected to make a full recovery.

The officers were responding to a 911 call in a subdivision just east of Atlanta when the incident occurred shortly after 11 am, according to DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. One officer was hit in the upper leg, while the other suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. Both were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for observation.

Amidst the operation, one officer demonstrated remarkable bravery, continuing the pursuit and apprehending the suspect even after being shot. The 20-year-old suspect is currently being interviewed by investigators, but no charges have been announced. "We are grateful and blessed today that our officers will be able to spend Thanksgiving with their families," noted Chief Ramos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024