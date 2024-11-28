Lok Sabha Extends Waqf Amendment Deadline Amidst Political Clash
The Lok Sabha extended the deadline for the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill amid intense debates. Committee Chairman Jagdambika Pal, supported by BJP members, sought more time for consensus, but faced opposition, with members objecting to the amendments which allegedly infringe on Muslims' religious rights.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Sabha on Thursday voted to extend the term of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, pushing the deadline to the end of the next year's Budget session. This decision followed intense political debates within the committee.
Jagdambika Pal, the Committee Chairman, tabled the motion which passed through a voice vote. Intense discussions have marked the committee's meetings, highlighting significant differences between opposition and ruling party members over the proposed amendments.
Opposition members exited a meeting on Wednesday in protest, arguing that the report was rushed. They criticized the amendment, claiming it threatens Muslim religious rights, while BJP members counter that it ensures accountability and transparency in waqf boards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
