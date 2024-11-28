Diplomatic Breakthrough: Russia Returns Children to Ukraine
Qatar successfully mediated the return of seven Ukrainian children from Russia. This marks another instance where Qatar has played a significant role in the negotiations between the two countries amid ongoing conflict. The effort underscores the importance of diplomatic channels in humanitarian issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:40 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant diplomatic achievement, seven Ukrainian children have been returned from Russia following successful mediation by Qatar, the TASS state news agency reported on Thursday.
Qatar has frequently played the role of mediator throughout the ongoing conflict, facilitating crucial negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. This includes assisting in the repatriation of Ukrainian children.
The return of these children highlights the critical importance of diplomatic efforts in addressing humanitarian concerns amid the ongoing war between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- children
- mediation
- Qatar
- diplomacy
- conflict
- resolution
- return
- humanitarian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Faces Decision on Taiwan's Decommissioned HAWK Missiles Amid Ukraine Conflict
Australia's Balancing Act: Trade, Defense, and Diplomacy
Qatar's Human Rights Strides: Progress Amid Global Scrutiny
North Korean Troops Join Russia in Ukraine Conflict
Qatari Emir's Strategic Turkey Visit Amid Gaza Mediation Stall