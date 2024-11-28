In a significant diplomatic achievement, seven Ukrainian children have been returned from Russia following successful mediation by Qatar, the TASS state news agency reported on Thursday.

Qatar has frequently played the role of mediator throughout the ongoing conflict, facilitating crucial negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. This includes assisting in the repatriation of Ukrainian children.

The return of these children highlights the critical importance of diplomatic efforts in addressing humanitarian concerns amid the ongoing war between the two nations.

