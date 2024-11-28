Left Menu

India's Aviation Industry Faces Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats

India's airlines and airports experienced 999 hoax bomb threats in 2023 up to November 14. Police filed 256 complaints and arrested 12 people in relation to these threats. The issue highlights the growing concern over aviation security in the country, stressing the need for vigilant precautionary measures.

Updated: 28-11-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:57 IST
India's aviation industry is grappling with a serious challenge as airlines and airports have reported 999 hoax bomb threats this year, according to the deputy civil aviation minister. Addressing the issue in parliament on Thursday, the minister outlined the scale of these threats up to November 14, revealing the security dilemma faced by the sector.

The minister also informed the parliament that law enforcement agencies have been proactive in responding to these incidents, registering 256 complaints and apprehending 12 suspects in connection with the hoaxes. The operations underscore the urgent need for enhanced security protocols to safeguard passenger safety.

The proliferation of false bomb threats poses a complex obstacle for India's aviation authorities, calling for a strategic overhaul to protect the nation's airports and airlines. This development emphasizes the importance of rigorous monitoring and swift action to counterbalance potential disruptions in air travel.

