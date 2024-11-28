Bangladesh Seeks International Trial for Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh is pursuing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's trial in the International Criminal Court as she faces domestic charges of crimes against humanity. Interim government chief Muhammad Yunus has discussed the issue with ICC prosecutor Karim A Khan. Yunus is also seeking Hasina's extradition from India.
Bangladesh is pushing for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to be tried by the International Criminal Court, while she is already facing domestic charges of crimes against humanity. Interim government leader Muhammad Yunus disclosed the strategy during a meeting with ICC prosecutor Karim A Khan at his Jamuna residence.
Hasina fled to India amid protests regarding a controversial job quota system. Shortly thereafter, Nobel laureate Yunus assumed the role of Chief Adviser of the interim government, signifying a shift in political dynamics.
ICC prosecutor Khan expressed willingness to collaborate with the Internal Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh, which has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several top Awami League members. The discussions also tackled the Rohingya crisis, Myanmar's situation, and the prosecution of atrocities during recent mass movements.
