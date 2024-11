Cyprus Poised for NATO Membership: A Shift in Mediterranean Neutrality

In a significant geopolitical shift, Cyprus is contemplating applying for NATO membership following US help in upgrading its military. This marks a departure from its long-standing neutrality.

President Nikos Christodoulides announced the plans, highlighting efforts to improve military capabilities with US assistance. Despite Turkish objections, Cyprus is exploring all opportunities for defense enhancement.

The move underscores Cyprus' strategic position near the Middle East and its intent to strengthen ties with the US and EU. Talks are ongoing for upgrades to key military installations.

