Tragedy Strikes Again: Migrant Boat Disaster on Samos

Four people, including two children, lost their lives when a migrant boat ran aground on Samos, Greece. Sixteen were rescued, but the total number aboard is still unknown. This is the second tragedy this week after eight died in a previous shipwreck, highlighting the crisis in the eastern Aegean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
A tragic incident unfolded on the eastern Greek island of Samos when a boat carrying migrants ran aground, resulting in the deaths of four individuals, including two children, according to officials on Thursday.

The Greek coast guard quickly mounted a search-and-rescue operation, deploying patrol vessels, lifeboats, and land teams in a race against time to locate any missing passengers. So far, sixteen people have been rescued, but the exact number of those aboard the ill-fated vessel remains unknown.

This marks the second devastating event on Samos this week. Earlier, a shipwreck claimed the lives of eight migrants, including six children and two women. Samos, along with other islands in the eastern Aegean Sea, serves as a significant transit hub for migrants journeying from Turkiye to the European Union. Greek authorities attribute the recent surge in arrivals to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and parts of Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

