Hemant Soren's Swift Action for Agniveer Families

On Thursday, Hemant Soren was sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand and immediately took decisive actions to support the families of fallen soldiers. Among his first acts in office was handing an appointment letter to the brother of Agniveer Arjun Mahto, who tragically lost his life in an encounter in Assam's Silchar on November 22.

In addition to securing employment for Mahto's brother, Soren presented a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Mahto's mother, fulfilling the state government's ex gratia commitment. Mahto, originally from Chandankiyari in Bokaro district, served in the Indian Army under the Agniveer scheme.

Soren had previously announced a comprehensive support plan, including financial aid and government jobs, for the next of kin of fallen Agniveer soldiers from Jharkhand. This proposal, approved by his cabinet in August, exemplifies his dedication to supporting military families. The JMM-led alliance's recent election victory, securing 56 of 81 assembly seats, underscores Soren's strong political mandate.

