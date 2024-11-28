Left Menu

Hemant Soren's Swift Action for Agniveer Families

Hemant Soren, the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand, promptly provided an appointment letter to the family of Agniveer Arjun Mahto, killed in Assam. He also issued a Rs 10 lakh cheque as ex gratia. Soren has pledged support for families of Agniveer soldiers from Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:57 IST
Hemant Soren's Swift Action for Agniveer Families
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Hemant Soren was sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand and immediately took decisive actions to support the families of fallen soldiers. Among his first acts in office was handing an appointment letter to the brother of Agniveer Arjun Mahto, who tragically lost his life in an encounter in Assam's Silchar on November 22.

In addition to securing employment for Mahto's brother, Soren presented a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Mahto's mother, fulfilling the state government's ex gratia commitment. Mahto, originally from Chandankiyari in Bokaro district, served in the Indian Army under the Agniveer scheme.

Soren had previously announced a comprehensive support plan, including financial aid and government jobs, for the next of kin of fallen Agniveer soldiers from Jharkhand. This proposal, approved by his cabinet in August, exemplifies his dedication to supporting military families. The JMM-led alliance's recent election victory, securing 56 of 81 assembly seats, underscores Soren's strong political mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024