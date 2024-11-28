Karnataka Cabinet Moves to Reopen Corruption Cases Against Ex-CM Yediyurappa

In a significant development, the Karnataka cabinet on Thursday opted to reignite corruption and money laundering cases against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and several of his family members.

The decision includes a recommendation for the Governor to reconsider his earlier dismissal of a plea to prosecute Yediyurappa in a corruption case. These moves are part of ongoing allegations involving Yediyurappa, alongside Vijayendra, the BJP state president and Shikaripura MLA, and other relatives.

These cases center around alleged corrupt practices, fraud, and money laundering in awarding contracts for the Bangalore Development Authority's residential complex project in Bidarahalli, Bengaluru. According to a cabinet note by the Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, H K Patil, a bribe of Rs. 12 crores was purportedly exchanged, with details captured in an audio recording.

(With inputs from agencies.)