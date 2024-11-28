Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Moves to Reopen Corruption Cases Against Ex-CM Yediyurappa

The Karnataka cabinet has decided to reopen corruption and money laundering cases against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his relatives. Allegations involve a bribe related to a Bangalore Development Authority project. The cabinet urges the Governor to revisit the decision to dismiss Yediyurappa's prosecution plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:30 IST
Karnataka Cabinet Moves to Reopen Corruption Cases Against Ex-CM Yediyurappa
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Karnataka cabinet on Thursday opted to reignite corruption and money laundering cases against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and several of his family members.

The decision includes a recommendation for the Governor to reconsider his earlier dismissal of a plea to prosecute Yediyurappa in a corruption case. These moves are part of ongoing allegations involving Yediyurappa, alongside Vijayendra, the BJP state president and Shikaripura MLA, and other relatives.

These cases center around alleged corrupt practices, fraud, and money laundering in awarding contracts for the Bangalore Development Authority's residential complex project in Bidarahalli, Bengaluru. According to a cabinet note by the Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, H K Patil, a bribe of Rs. 12 crores was purportedly exchanged, with details captured in an audio recording.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024