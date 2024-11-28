Left Menu

Ukraine Calls for Global Response to Putin's Missile Threats

Ukraine urges a global reaction to Vladimir Putin's threats of using the new Oreshnik hypersonic missile on Kyiv government targets. Accusing him of 'blackmail,' Ukraine sees it as a test for the incoming Trump administration, particularly after Russia expanded its nuclear doctrine.

Updated: 28-11-2024 21:21 IST

Ukraine on Thursday called for the international community to respond to threats issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Tensions have surged as Putin announced intentions to target government sites in Kyiv with Russia's new Oreshnik hypersonic missile, following Ukraine's missile activities.

Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi criticized Putin's move as 'blackmail,' intended to challenge the soon-to-be-established Trump administration. The missile approach comes in the wake of Russia updating its nuclear doctrine.

Despite Putin's claims that the missile rivals nuclear weapons in destructive power, it reportedly lacks a nuclear warhead. The controversy arises as Ukraine and its partners are put on alert, wary of U.S. President-elect Trump's forthcoming strategies for the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

