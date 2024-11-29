Gujarat ATS Nabs Labourer in Coast Guard Espionage Case

In a significant development, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has apprehended a labourer named Dipesh Gohel for allegedly leaking sensitive information regarding Indian Coast Guard ship movements to a Pakistani agent.

Gohel, employed at the Okha jetty in Devbhumi Dwarka, was reportedly lured into sharing critical details with a woman claiming to work for the Pakistan Navy. In return for his cooperation, Gohel received a daily compensation of Rs 200.

Authorities have charged him with criminal conspiracy and waging war against the government. The operation follows extensive surveillance, confirming interactions between Gohel and Pakistan-based contacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)