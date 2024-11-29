Gujarat ATS Nabs Labourer in Coast Guard Espionage Case
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested Dipesh Gohel, a labourer, for allegedly sharing information about Indian Coast Guard ship movements with a Pakistani agent for Rs 200 a day. Gohel had been in contact with a woman claiming to be from the Pakistan Navy. Charges include criminal conspiracy.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has apprehended a labourer named Dipesh Gohel for allegedly leaking sensitive information regarding Indian Coast Guard ship movements to a Pakistani agent.
Gohel, employed at the Okha jetty in Devbhumi Dwarka, was reportedly lured into sharing critical details with a woman claiming to work for the Pakistan Navy. In return for his cooperation, Gohel received a daily compensation of Rs 200.
Authorities have charged him with criminal conspiracy and waging war against the government. The operation follows extensive surveillance, confirming interactions between Gohel and Pakistan-based contacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- ATS
- espionage
- labourer
- Coast Guard
- Pakistani agent
- ICG
- Okha
- Devbhumi Dwarka
- Dipesh Gohel
ALSO READ
Life-Saving Mission: Coast Guard's Critical Medical Evacuation
Indian Coast Guard's Daring Rescues: Medical Evacuations in Lakshadweep and Diu
Parliamentary Committee Reviews Indian Coast Guard's Coastal Security Measures
Daring Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Frees Fishermen from Pakistani Custody
Protest Erupts Against Pakistan Coast Guard's Tactics in Balochistan