Gujarat ATS Nabs Labourer in Coast Guard Espionage Case

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested Dipesh Gohel, a labourer, for allegedly sharing information about Indian Coast Guard ship movements with a Pakistani agent for Rs 200 a day. Gohel had been in contact with a woman claiming to be from the Pakistan Navy. Charges include criminal conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:46 IST
In a significant development, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has apprehended a labourer named Dipesh Gohel for allegedly leaking sensitive information regarding Indian Coast Guard ship movements to a Pakistani agent.

Gohel, employed at the Okha jetty in Devbhumi Dwarka, was reportedly lured into sharing critical details with a woman claiming to work for the Pakistan Navy. In return for his cooperation, Gohel received a daily compensation of Rs 200.

Authorities have charged him with criminal conspiracy and waging war against the government. The operation follows extensive surveillance, confirming interactions between Gohel and Pakistan-based contacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

