Ukraine's Push for NATO Membership Invitation
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called on NATO to invite Ukraine to join the alliance at the upcoming NATO Foreign Ministerial Meeting in Brussels. His appeal is detailed in a letter obtained by Reuters, highlighting political discussions set for December 3-4, 2024.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is pressing NATO to formally invite Ukraine to become a member of the military alliance. According to a letter seen by Reuters on Friday, Sybiha's call to action is set to be discussed at the NATO Foreign Ministerial Meeting in Brussels next week.
In the letter, Sybiha urges NATO counterparts to support his request. 'I urge you to endorse the decision to invite Ukraine to join the Alliance as one of the outcomes of the NATO Foreign Ministerial Meeting on 3-4 December 2024,' Sybiha wrote.
The letter signifies Ukraine's ongoing efforts to strengthen its ties with Western nations amid its ongoing geopolitical tensions and security concerns.
