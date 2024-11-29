Diplomatic Tensions: Lithuania Declares Chinese Diplomats 'Personae Non Gratae'

Lithuania has declared three staff members of China's representative office as personae non gratae, an action announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday. The move is attributed to violations of the Vienna Convention and local legislation, although specifics were not disclosed.

This diplomatic expulsion adds to already tense relations between the two countries, following China's previous downgrade of ties with Lithuania. The action follows Lithuania's decision to allow Taiwan to open a de facto embassy, a move that China's representative office could not immediately comment on.

Further intensifying the situation, concerns about potential Chinese interference in Lithuania's upcoming elections have been raised, alongside suspicions of a Chinese ship's involvement in damaging undersea cables between Sweden and Lithuania.

(With inputs from agencies.)